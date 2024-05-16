Robinsons Retail Holdings, Inc. (RRETY) to Issue Dividend of $0.23 on June 25th

Robinsons Retail Holdings, Inc. (OTC:RRETY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, May 14th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th will be given a dividend of 0.2285 per share on Tuesday, June 25th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd.
Robinsons Retail Stock Performance
Shares of OTC RRETY opened at C$6.24 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$6.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$6.75. Robinsons Retail has a 52-week low of C$6.24 and a 52-week high of C$10.37.
Robinsons Retail Company Profile
