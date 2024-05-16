Robinsons Retail Holdings, Inc. (RRETY) to Issue Dividend of $0.23 on June 25th

Robinsons Retail Holdings, Inc. (OTC:RRETY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, May 14th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th will be given a dividend of 0.2285 per share on Tuesday, June 25th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd.

Robinsons Retail Stock Performance

Shares of OTC RRETY opened at C$6.24 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$6.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$6.75. Robinsons Retail has a 52-week low of C$6.24 and a 52-week high of C$10.37.

Robinsons Retail Company Profile

Robinsons Retail Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-format retail company in the Philippines. It operates through Supermarkets, Department Stores, Do-It-Yourself (DIY), Convenience Stores, Drug Stores, and Specialty Stores segments. The company also operates supermarkets under the Robinsons Supermarket brand that offer health and wellness, and fresh food products; and department stores under the Robinsons Department Store brand, which provide children's apparel and accessories; homes, snacks and stationery; shoes, bags, luggage and sportswear; ladies and men's apparel, beauty accessories, and furnishings.

