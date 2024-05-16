Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.03, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $22.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.18 million. Rockwell Medical had a negative return on equity of 39.17% and a negative net margin of 10.09%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. Rockwell Medical updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:RMTI opened at $1.71 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.61. Rockwell Medical has a 12-month low of $1.16 and a 12-month high of $6.24. The firm has a market cap of $50.21 million, a P/E ratio of -4.27 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Rockwell Medical from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 25th.

Rockwell Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare company that engages in the development, manufacture, commercialization, and distribution of various hemodialysis products for dialysis providers worldwide. The company offers Triferic Dialysate and Triferic AVNU which are indicated to maintain hemoglobin in adult undergoing hemodialysis.

