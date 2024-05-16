Royal Bank of Canada Cuts CI Financial (TSE:CIX) Price Target to C$18.00

CI Financial (TSE:CIX – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from C$20.00 to C$18.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

CIX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on CI Financial from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of CI Financial from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of CI Financial from C$15.00 to C$17.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Raymond James upgraded shares of CI Financial from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on CI Financial from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$19.56.

Get CI Financial alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CIX

CI Financial Price Performance

CIX stock opened at C$14.56 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.13. The firm has a market cap of C$2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.60, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$16.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$15.62. CI Financial has a 12-month low of C$12.17 and a 12-month high of C$17.73.

CI Financial (TSE:CIX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported C$0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.73 by C$0.08. CI Financial had a return on equity of 0.29% and a net margin of 0.16%. The firm had revenue of C$715.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$656.72 million. On average, analysts expect that CI Financial will post 3.6526055 earnings per share for the current year.

About CI Financial

(Get Free Report)

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CI Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CI Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.