Royal Bank of Canada Trims Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) Target Price to C$6.50

Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE – Free Report) (NYSE:BTE) had its price target reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from C$7.00 to C$6.50 in a research report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on BTE. BMO Capital Markets set a C$6.00 price target on Baytex Energy and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Baytex Energy from C$6.25 to C$7.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Baytex Energy from C$5.50 to C$6.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. ATB Capital decreased their price objective on Baytex Energy from C$6.50 to C$6.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Baytex Energy from C$6.75 to C$5.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$6.48.

Get Baytex Energy alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Baytex Energy

Baytex Energy Price Performance

TSE:BTE opened at C$4.66 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.22, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$4.93 and a 200 day moving average of C$4.75. Baytex Energy has a 52-week low of C$3.83 and a 52-week high of C$6.37. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 2.78.

Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BTE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported C$0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C$0.12. Baytex Energy had a negative return on equity of 8.56% and a negative net margin of 9.88%. The firm had revenue of C$1.07 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Baytex Energy will post 0.6404342 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Baytex Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.023 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. Baytex Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -20.45%.

Insider Activity at Baytex Energy

In other news, Senior Officer Eric Thomas Greager acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$4.25 per share, with a total value of C$85,000.00. In other news, Senior Officer Eric Thomas Greager acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$4.25 per share, with a total value of C$85,000.00. Also, Director Mark Bly acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$3.42 per share, for a total transaction of C$51,300.00. Insiders have acquired a total of 40,300 shares of company stock worth $161,475 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

About Baytex Energy

(Get Free Report)

Baytex Energy Corp., an energy company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford, the United States. The company offers light oil and condensate, heavy oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Baytex Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baytex Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.