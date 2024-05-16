Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Lifted to Buy at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Free Report) (NYSE:RY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$157.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous price target of C$136.00.

RY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$140.00 to C$143.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$153.00 to C$156.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$142.00 to C$146.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised Royal Bank of Canada from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$140.00 to C$150.00 in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$140.00 to C$135.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$139.75.

Shares of TSE:RY opened at C$143.52 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$202.36 billion, a PE ratio of 13.33, a P/E/G ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 0.83. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12-month low of C$107.92 and a 12-month high of C$143.58. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$136.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$130.73.

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Get Free Report) (NYSE:RY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported C$2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$2.79 by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$13.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$13.65 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 28.61%. Research analysts predict that Royal Bank of Canada will post 11.3055556 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 24th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.25%.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

