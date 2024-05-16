Rumble (NASDAQ:RUM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Rumble (NASDAQ:RUM – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.04, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $17.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.27 million. Rumble had a negative net margin of 143.79% and a negative return on equity of 38.52%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share.

Rumble Stock Performance

Shares of Rumble stock opened at $7.15 on Thursday. Rumble has a 1-year low of $3.33 and a 1-year high of $11.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.54 and a beta of 0.88.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Rumble in a report on Thursday, March 28th.

Insider Transactions at Rumble

In other news, Director David O. Sacks sold 133,896 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.45, for a total transaction of $863,629.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,390 shares of the company's stock, valued at $21,865.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Wojciech Hlibowicki sold 275,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.20, for a total transaction of $1,980,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 31,776 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $228,787.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,788,908 shares of company stock valued at $12,537,410 in the last three months. 72.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Rumble Company Profile

Rumble Inc operates video sharing platforms in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates rumble.com, a free-to-use video sharing and livestreaming platform where users can subscribe to channels to stay in touch with creators, and access video on-demand (VOD) and live content streamed by creators.

