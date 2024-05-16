Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Shares Down 0.1% on Insider Selling

Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 0.1% during trading on Tuesday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $276.71 and last traded at $277.14. 864,916 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 5,387,200 shares. The stock had previously closed at $277.52.

Specifically, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.50, for a total transaction of $2,875,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 60,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,369,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Salesforce news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.50, for a total transaction of $2,875,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 60,416 shares in the company, valued at $17,369,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.53, for a total value of $4,042,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,707,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,425,005,846.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 618,393 shares of company stock valued at $179,935,154 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CRM shares. Argus lifted their price target on Salesforce from $290.00 to $354.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Salesforce from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Wedbush upped their price objective on Salesforce from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $310.61.

Salesforce Trading Up 3.9 %

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $290.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $270.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $278.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.30.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The CRM provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. Salesforce had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 11.87%. The business had revenue of $9.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 13th. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.52%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Salesforce

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Salesforce by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 13,633 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,765,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. TBH Global Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 1,304 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 50,986 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $10,339,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Berkshire Bank grew its stake in Salesforce by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Berkshire Bank now owns 7,899 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in Salesforce during the 3rd quarter valued at $11,761,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Further Reading

