Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $0.42 Per Share (NYSE:SBH)

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH – Free Report) – Analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for Sally Beauty in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 15th. DA Davidson analyst L. Weiser forecasts that the specialty retailer will earn $0.42 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Sally Beauty’s current full-year earnings is $1.74 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Sally Beauty’s FY2024 earnings at $1.70 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.76 EPS.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The specialty retailer reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $908.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $910.72 million. Sally Beauty had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 34.23%. Sally Beauty’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Sally Beauty from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Sally Beauty from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

Shares of Sally Beauty stock opened at $10.94 on Thursday. Sally Beauty has a 1 year low of $7.21 and a 1 year high of $13.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.53.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Sally Beauty by 92.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 9,872 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 4,747 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP raised its holdings in Sally Beauty by 234.9% in the 3rd quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 131,046 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 91,915 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Sally Beauty during the third quarter worth approximately $555,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 75.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 74,699 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 32,076 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 23.6% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 447,523 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,750,000 after purchasing an additional 85,379 shares during the last quarter.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care products, skin and nail care products, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals.

