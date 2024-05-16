Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $0.42 Per Share (NYSE:SBH)

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH – Free Report) – Analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for Sally Beauty in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 15th. DA Davidson analyst L. Weiser forecasts that the specialty retailer will earn $0.42 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Sally Beauty’s current full-year earnings is $1.74 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Sally Beauty’s FY2024 earnings at $1.70 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.76 EPS.
Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The specialty retailer reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $908.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $910.72 million. Sally Beauty had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 34.23%. Sally Beauty’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 EPS.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on SBH
Sally Beauty Stock Down 4.2 %
Shares of Sally Beauty stock opened at $10.94 on Thursday. Sally Beauty has a 1 year low of $7.21 and a 1 year high of $13.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.53.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sally Beauty
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Sally Beauty by 92.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 9,872 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 4,747 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP raised its holdings in Sally Beauty by 234.9% in the 3rd quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 131,046 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 91,915 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Sally Beauty during the third quarter worth approximately $555,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 75.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 74,699 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 32,076 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 23.6% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 447,523 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,750,000 after purchasing an additional 85,379 shares during the last quarter.
Sally Beauty Company Profile
Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care products, skin and nail care products, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Sally Beauty
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- Arcos Dorados: McDonald’s, But Cheaper With Better Growth
- When to Sell a Stock for Profit or Loss
- Nextracker: Solar Stock Rising With New Highs in Sight
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- Block Gains on its Cash App and Afterpay Segment Blowouts
Receive News & Ratings for Sally Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sally Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.