Salzgitter (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) Issues Earnings Results

Salzgitter (OTCMKTS:SZGPY – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The basic materials company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, reports. Salzgitter had a return on equity of 1.50% and a net margin of 0.71%. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter.

Salzgitter Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS SZGPY opened at $2.39 on Thursday. Salzgitter has a one year low of $2.35 and a one year high of $3.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.93 and a beta of 1.48.

Salzgitter Company Profile

Salzgitter AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through four segments: Steel Production, Steel Processing, Trading, and Technology. The Steel Production segment manufactures steel and special steels, such as hot-rolled wide strip, steel sheet, sections, tailored blanks, as well as scrap trading.

