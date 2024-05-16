Salzgitter (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) Issues Earnings Results

Salzgitter (OTCMKTS:SZGPY – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The basic materials company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, reports. Salzgitter had a return on equity of 1.50% and a net margin of 0.71%. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter.
Salzgitter Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS SZGPY opened at $2.39 on Thursday. Salzgitter has a one year low of $2.35 and a one year high of $3.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.93 and a beta of 1.48.
Salzgitter Company Profile
