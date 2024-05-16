Scotiabank Boosts Rogers Sugar (TSE:RSI) Price Target to C$6.50

Rogers Sugar (TSE:RSI – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Scotiabank from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a research report report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

RSI has been the topic of several other reports. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Rogers Sugar from C$6.00 to C$6.25 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Rogers Sugar from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Desjardins set a C$6.25 price target on Rogers Sugar and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rogers Sugar has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$6.60.

TSE:RSI opened at C$5.94 on Monday. Rogers Sugar has a 12-month low of C$4.96 and a 12-month high of C$6.15. The firm has a market cap of C$759.84 million, a PE ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$5.31 and a 200 day moving average price of C$5.38.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Rogers Sugar’s payout ratio is 85.71%.

In other Rogers Sugar news, Senior Officer Martin Levesque acquired 20,000 shares of Rogers Sugar stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$5.17 per share, for a total transaction of C$103,400.00. In other news, Director Donald Jewell acquired 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$5.18 per share, for a total transaction of C$207,200.00. Also, Senior Officer Martin Levesque bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$5.17 per share, for a total transaction of C$103,400.00. Insiders bought 62,370 shares of company stock valued at $323,050 over the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Rogers Sugar Inc engages in refining, packaging, marketing, and distribution of sugar and maple products in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Sugar and Maple Products. It offers granulated, plantation raw, yellow, brown, organic, icing, maple, stevia, liquid, smart sweetener blend, and coconut sugar; and syrups, jam and jelly mixes, and iced tea mixes.

