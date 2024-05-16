Scotiabank Cuts Definity Financial (TSE:DFY) Price Target to C$51.00

Definity Financial (TSE:DFY – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Scotiabank from C$52.00 to C$51.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

DFY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Definity Financial from C$59.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Definity Financial from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Desjardins raised their price objective on shares of Definity Financial from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Definity Financial from C$45.00 to C$49.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Cormark raised their price objective on shares of Definity Financial from C$42.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$48.32.

Get Definity Financial alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Definity Financial

Definity Financial Price Performance

Shares of TSE:DFY opened at C$43.95 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.99. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.06 billion and a PE ratio of 14.65. Definity Financial has a twelve month low of C$32.09 and a twelve month high of C$47.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$44.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$40.85.

Definity Financial (TSE:DFY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported C$0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.74 by C$0.12. The firm had revenue of C$1 billion during the quarter. Definity Financial had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 12.52%. Equities analysts forecast that Definity Financial will post 2.6566549 EPS for the current year.

Definity Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. Definity Financial’s payout ratio is presently 21.33%.

About Definity Financial

(Get Free Report)

Definity Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, offers property and casualty insurance products in Canada. It provides personal insurance products, including auto, property, general and umbrella liability, and pet insurance products to individuals under the Economical, Sonnet, Family, Petsecure, and Peppermint brands; and commercial insurance products, which include fleet, commercial auto, property, liability, and specialty insurance products to businesses under the Definity Insurance and Economical brand name.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Definity Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Definity Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.