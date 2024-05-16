Scotiabank Cuts Interfor (TSE:IFP) Price Target to C$26.00

Interfor (TSE:IFP – Free Report) had its target price cut by Scotiabank from C$29.00 to C$26.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock. Scotiabank also issued estimates for Interfor’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($1.17) EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities upgraded shares of Interfor from a hold rating to a buy rating and cut their price target for the stock from C$27.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Interfor from C$29.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Raymond James cut Interfor from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. CIBC cut their price objective on Interfor from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Interfor from C$28.00 to C$27.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$26.00.

Get Interfor alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Interfor

Interfor Price Performance

Insider Activity at Interfor

Shares of TSE:IFP opened at C$18.88 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$19.22 and its 200-day moving average is C$20.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.21. The firm has a market capitalization of C$971.38 million, a PE ratio of -3.64 and a beta of 2.61. Interfor has a 1-year low of C$16.78 and a 1-year high of C$26.31.

In other Interfor news, Director Ian Fillinger acquired 5,510 shares of Interfor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$18.16 per share, with a total value of C$100,037.91. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Interfor Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Interfor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells wood products in Canada, the United States, Japan, China, Taiwan, and internationally. It offers decking, fascia and board, framing, v-joint paneling, fineline paneling, and siding products, as well as appearance, structural, studs, timbers, and machine stress related products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Interfor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interfor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.