Scotiabank Raises CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) Price Target to C$8.50

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from C$5.85 to C$8.50 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 23.55% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$5.00 to C$5.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a report on Thursday, May 9th. ATB Capital boosted their target price on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$5.25 to C$6.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$7.00 to C$9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$7.50 to C$8.50 in a report on Thursday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$7.69.

Shares of TSE:CEU opened at C$6.88 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$5.38 and a 200-day moving average of C$4.33. The firm has a market cap of C$1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.46. CES Energy Solutions has a twelve month low of C$2.30 and a twelve month high of C$6.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.47.

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported C$0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.14 by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$553.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$538.23 million. CES Energy Solutions had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 24.41%. As a group, analysts anticipate that CES Energy Solutions will post 0.6391403 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CES Energy Solutions news, Senior Officer Kenneth Earl Zinger sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.73, for a total value of C$212,850.00. In other news, Director John Michael Hooks sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.76, for a total transaction of C$475,610.00. Also, Senior Officer Kenneth Earl Zinger sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.73, for a total transaction of C$212,850.00. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 498,360 shares of company stock worth $2,417,920. 2.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in design, implement, and manufacture of advanced consumable fluids and specialty chemicals in the United States and Canada. The company provides solutions for drill-bit, point of completion and stimulation, wellhead and pump-jack, and pipeline and midstream markets.

