Scotiabank Raises Enbridge (TSE:ENB) Price Target to C$54.00

Enbridge (TSE:ENB – Free Report) (NYSE:ENB) had its price objective lifted by Scotiabank from C$50.00 to C$54.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Scotiabank currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ENB. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$51.00 to C$52.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Enbridge from C$53.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Enbridge from C$55.00 to C$54.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Enbridge from C$52.00 to C$51.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Enbridge from C$53.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Enbridge has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$53.50.
Check Out Our Latest Report on ENB
Enbridge Stock Down 0.3 %
Enbridge Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a $0.915 dividend. This represents a $3.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 128.87%.
Enbridge Company Profile
Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Enbridge
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- How to Buy the Dip and Sell the Rip on Your Stocks with Options
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks that Can Upgrade Your Portfolio
- 3 Hot Buyback Plans Supporting Price Action in 2024
- What Are Dividend Achievers? An Introduction
- Stocks With Subscription Based Revenue Offer Inflation Protection
Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.