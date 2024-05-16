Scotiabank Trims Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN) Target Price to C$15.75

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Scotiabank from C$16.00 to C$15.75 in a research note published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Raymond James set a C$16.00 price target on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Desjardins lifted their price target on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$14.25 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$15.28.

Shares of TSE:CRR.UN opened at C$12.98 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.33 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$13.38 and a 200 day moving average price of C$13.50. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of C$11.68 and a 12 month high of C$15.69.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a $0.0742 dividend. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.86%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 29th. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -269.70%.

In other Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust news, Director Michael Harold Vels bought 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of C$13.85 per share, with a total value of C$90,025.00. Company insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust ("Crombie") is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under, and governed by, the laws of the Province of Ontario. Crombie is one of the country's leading national retail property landlords with a strategy to own, operate and develop a portfolio of high quality grocery and drug store anchored shopping centres, freestanding stores and mixed use developments primarily in Canada's top urban and suburban markets.

