Scotiabank Trims Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN) Target Price to C$15.75

Posted by on May 16th, 2024

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UNFree Report) had its price objective lowered by Scotiabank from C$16.00 to C$15.75 in a research note published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Raymond James set a C$16.00 price target on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Desjardins lifted their price target on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$14.25 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$15.28.

Read Our Latest Analysis on CRR.UN

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of TSE:CRR.UN opened at C$12.98 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.33 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$13.38 and a 200 day moving average price of C$13.50. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of C$11.68 and a 12 month high of C$15.69.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a $0.0742 dividend. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.86%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 29th. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -269.70%.

Insider Activity at Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust

In other Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust news, Director Michael Harold Vels bought 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of C$13.85 per share, with a total value of C$90,025.00. Company insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust ("Crombie") is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under, and governed by, the laws of the Province of Ontario. Crombie is one of the country's leading national retail property landlords with a strategy to own, operate and develop a portfolio of high quality grocery and drug store anchored shopping centres, freestanding stores and mixed use developments primarily in Canada's top urban and suburban markets.

Featured Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN)

Receive News & Ratings for Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.