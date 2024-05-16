Scott E. Lerner Purchases 11,755 Shares of B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) Stock

B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS – Get Free Report) EVP Scott E. Lerner bought 11,755 shares of B&G Foods stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.51 per share, for a total transaction of $100,035.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 189,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,609,615.44. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

B&G Foods Stock Up 5.9 %

NYSE:BGS opened at $9.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 3.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $715.01 million, a P/E ratio of -6.28 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.25. B&G Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.20 and a fifty-two week high of $15.15.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). B&G Foods had a positive return on equity of 8.33% and a negative net margin of 5.42%. The firm had revenue of $475.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $480.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. B&G Foods’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that B&G Foods, Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

B&G Foods Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.40%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. B&G Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -52.78%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on BGS shares. Piper Sandler upgraded B&G Foods from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com cut shares of B&G Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On B&G Foods

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of B&G Foods by 1,556.9% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 4,624 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in B&G Foods during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of B&G Foods by 58.2% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 2,254 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of B&G Foods by 57.6% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 2,287 shares during the period. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of B&G Foods during the third quarter worth $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.15% of the company’s stock.

About B&G Foods

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company's products include frozen and canned vegetables, vegetables, canola and other cooking oils, vegetable shortening, cooking sprays, oatmeal and other hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegar, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, crackers, baking powder and soda, corn starch, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

