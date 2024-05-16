Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.
Security National Financial Price Performance
NASDAQ SNFCA opened at $7.81 on Wednesday. Security National Financial has a one year low of $6.44 and a one year high of $9.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.79 million, a P/E ratio of 12.07 and a beta of 0.95.
Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The credit services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $81.19 million during the quarter. Security National Financial had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 4.81%.
About Security National Financial
Security National Financial Corporation engages in the life insurance, cemetery and mortuary, and mortgage businesses. The company's Life Insurance segment is involved in selling and servicing lines of life insurance, annuity products, and accident and health insurance. It offers various life insurance products, including funeral plans and interest-sensitive life insurance, as well as other traditional life, accident, and health insurance products; annuity products comprising single and flexible premium deferred annuities, and immediate annuities; and diver's accident insurance policies.
