Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.

NASDAQ SNFCA opened at $7.81 on Wednesday. Security National Financial has a one year low of $6.44 and a one year high of $9.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.79 million, a P/E ratio of 12.07 and a beta of 0.95.

Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The credit services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $81.19 million during the quarter. Security National Financial had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 4.81%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNFCA. Carlson Capital L P increased its position in shares of Security National Financial by 4.1% during the first quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 220,048 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,741,000 after acquiring an additional 8,747 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Security National Financial by 58.4% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 49,879 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 18,393 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Security National Financial by 45.8% during the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,300 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Security National Financial by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 609,575 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,822,000 after purchasing an additional 7,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Security National Financial by 8.1% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 41,919 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 3,150 shares in the last quarter. 45.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Security National Financial Corporation engages in the life insurance, cemetery and mortuary, and mortgage businesses. The company's Life Insurance segment is involved in selling and servicing lines of life insurance, annuity products, and accident and health insurance. It offers various life insurance products, including funeral plans and interest-sensitive life insurance, as well as other traditional life, accident, and health insurance products; annuity products comprising single and flexible premium deferred annuities, and immediate annuities; and diver's accident insurance policies.

