Seizert Capital Partners LLC Has $62 Million Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Seizert Capital Partners LLC lessened its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 364,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,935 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 3.1% of Seizert Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Seizert Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $61,996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Stone House Investment Management LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 132.8% during the fourth quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on JPM. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 15th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $226.00 to $219.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $221.00 to $216.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $192.05.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 1,648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total value of $294,926.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,873,288.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 1,648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total value of $294,926.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 32,819 shares in the company, valued at $5,873,288.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marianne Lake sold 11,734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.02, for a total value of $2,347,034.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 122,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,550,454.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,078,240 shares of company stock valued at $197,968,219. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Up 0.3 %

JPM stock opened at $202.16 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $193.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $175.42. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $133.96 and a fifty-two week high of $202.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $580.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.13.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $4.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.18 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $41.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.90 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.79% and a net margin of 20.05%. On average, research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 27.78%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

