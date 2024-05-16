SFL Co. Ltd. (SFL) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 24th

SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 14th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.27 per share by the shipping company on Wednesday, June 26th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 24th. This is an increase from SFL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26.

SFL has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 1.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years.

Get SFL alerts:

SFL Stock Down 1.5 %

SFL stock opened at $13.98 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.29. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.17 and a beta of 0.65. SFL has a fifty-two week low of $8.48 and a fifty-two week high of $14.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.31.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SFL ( NYSE:SFL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The shipping company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $209.57 million for the quarter. SFL had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 8.04%.

SFL has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered SFL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of SFL from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.33.

Get Our Latest Analysis on SFL

About SFL

(Get Free Report)

SFL Corporation Ltd., a maritime and offshore asset owning and chartering company, engages in the ownership, operation, and chartering out of vessels and offshore related assets on medium and long-term charters. The company operates in various sectors of the maritime, and shipping and offshore industries, including oil transportation, dry bulk shipments, chemical transportation, oil products transportation, container transportation, car transportation, and drilling rigs.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SFL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SFL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.