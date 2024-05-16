SharkNinja (NYSE:SN) Price Target Raised to $83.00

SharkNinja (NYSE:SN – Free Report) had its target price lifted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $74.00 to $83.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on SharkNinja from $76.00 to $83.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on SharkNinja in a report on Thursday, April 4th. They issued an overweight rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim started coverage on SharkNinja in a research note on Monday, February 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of SharkNinja from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of SharkNinja from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SharkNinja has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of 72.36.

Shares of NYSE:SN opened at 72.13 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 52.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is 62.44 and its 200 day moving average is 53.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.92. SharkNinja has a fifty-two week low of 25.84 and a fifty-two week high of 73.97.

SharkNinja (NYSE:SN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported 1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of 0.95 by 0.11. SharkNinja had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 29.62%. The business had revenue of 1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 949.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SharkNinja will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in SharkNinja in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of SharkNinja in the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of SharkNinja in the first quarter worth approximately $66,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in SharkNinja in the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in SharkNinja during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,000. 34.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SharkNinja, Inc, a product design and technology company, engages in the provision of various solutions for consumers worldwide. It offers cleaning appliances, including corded and cordless vacuums, including handheld and robotic vacuums, as well as other floorcare products comprising steam mops, wet/dry cleaning floor products, and carpet extraction; cooking and beverage appliances, such as air fryers, multi-cookers, outdoor and countertop grills and ovens, coffee systems, carbonation, cookware, cutlery, kettles, toasters and bakeware; food preparation appliances comprising blenders, food processors, ice cream makers, and juicers; and beauty appliances, such as hair dryers and stylers, as well as home environment products comprising air purifiers and humidifiers.

