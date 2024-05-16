Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) Shares Gap Up After Insider Buying Activity

Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday following insider buying activity. The stock had previously closed at $65.00, but opened at $69.20. Shift4 Payments shares last traded at $68.90, with a volume of 387,920 shares trading hands.

Specifically, insider David Taylor Lauber sold 15,000 shares of Shift4 Payments stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.15, for a total transaction of $1,202,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 243,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,546,982. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Nancy Disman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.34, for a total value of $723,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 274,954 shares in the company, valued at $19,890,172.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider David Taylor Lauber sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.15, for a total value of $1,202,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 243,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,546,982. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 32.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on FOUR shares. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Shift4 Payments from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $94.00 price target on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Shift4 Payments from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $99.00 price target on shares of Shift4 Payments in a report on Friday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.75.

Shift4 Payments Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $66.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $269.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.85 million. Shift4 Payments had a return on equity of 25.21% and a net margin of 3.38%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Shift4 Payments, Inc. will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 3,451,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,031,000 after purchasing an additional 881,216 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Shift4 Payments by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,945,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,936,000 after acquiring an additional 601,749 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Shift4 Payments by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,083,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,852,000 after acquiring an additional 57,466 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 72.8% in the 1st quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,333,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,088,000 after acquiring an additional 561,707 shares during the period. Finally, Kodai Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Shift4 Payments during the 4th quarter worth about $59,520,000. 98.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

