Shoe Carnival (SCVL) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 23rd. Analysts expect Shoe Carnival to post earnings of $0.60 per share for the quarter. Shoe Carnival has set its FY25 guidance at 2.55-2.75 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance at 2.550-2.750 EPS.Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.59. The firm had revenue of $280.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.30 million. Shoe Carnival had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 13.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Shoe Carnival to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shoe Carnival Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SCVL opened at $36.00 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $975.60 million, a P/E ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.14 and its 200-day moving average is $29.52. Shoe Carnival has a 52-week low of $19.24 and a 52-week high of $37.08.

Shoe Carnival Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 8th were given a $0.135 dividend. This is an increase from Shoe Carnival’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 5th. Shoe Carnival’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.15%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded Shoe Carnival from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Williams Trading raised Shoe Carnival from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 22nd.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Andrea R. Guthrie sold 2,467 shares of Shoe Carnival stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.46, for a total transaction of $80,078.82. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $652,640.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Carl N. Scibetta sold 5,415 shares of Shoe Carnival stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.45, for a total transaction of $191,961.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 118,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,185,829.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Andrea R. Guthrie sold 2,467 shares of Shoe Carnival stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.46, for a total value of $80,078.82. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,106 shares in the company, valued at $652,640.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 34.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shoe Carnival Company Profile

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. The company offers range of dress, casual, work, and athletic shoes, as well as sandals and boots for men, women, and children; and various accessories. The company also operates stores, and sells its products through online shopping at shoecarnival.com, as well as through mobile app.

See Also

