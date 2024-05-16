Shore Capital Reiterates “Buy” Rating for On the Beach Group (LON:OTB)

On the Beach Group (LON:OTB – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports.

Separately, Redburn Partners upgraded On the Beach Group to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 240 ($3.01) price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 21st.

Get On the Beach Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on OTB

On the Beach Group Stock Performance

Insider Activity at On the Beach Group

Shares of OTB opened at GBX 136.60 ($1.72) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £228.09 million, a PE ratio of 2,276.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 153.09 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 147.10. On the Beach Group has a 12-month low of GBX 81.24 ($1.02) and a 12-month high of GBX 181.60 ($2.28).

In related news, insider Richard Pennycook sold 38,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 156 ($1.96), for a total transaction of £59,799.48 ($75,106.10). 10.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

On the Beach Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

On the Beach Group plc operates as an online retailer of short haul beach holidays under the On the Beach brand name in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: OTB, CCH, and CPH. The company provides its services through onthebeach.co.uk, sunshine.co.uk, and onthebeachtransfers.co.uk websites in the United Kingdom.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for On the Beach Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for On the Beach Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.