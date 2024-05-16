Shore Capital Reiterates “Buy” Rating for On the Beach Group (LON:OTB)

On the Beach Group (LON:OTB – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports.
Separately, Redburn Partners upgraded On the Beach Group to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 240 ($3.01) price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 21st.
On the Beach Group Stock Performance
Insider Activity at On the Beach Group
In related news, insider Richard Pennycook sold 38,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 156 ($1.96), for a total transaction of £59,799.48 ($75,106.10). 10.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
On the Beach Group Company Profile
On the Beach Group plc operates as an online retailer of short haul beach holidays under the On the Beach brand name in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: OTB, CCH, and CPH. The company provides its services through onthebeach.co.uk, sunshine.co.uk, and onthebeachtransfers.co.uk websites in the United Kingdom.
