Short Interest in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) Rises By 7.2%

AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,980,000 shares, an increase of 7.2% from the April 15th total of 2,780,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 751,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days.

AAON Stock Up 0.6 %

AAON stock opened at $75.82 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $85.09 and a 200-day moving average of $75.75. The company has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.32 and a beta of 0.88. AAON has a twelve month low of $52.24 and a twelve month high of $96.34.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.07). AAON had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 15.44%. The business had revenue of $262.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $284.76 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AAON will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AAON Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at AAON

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 15th. AAON’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.91%.

In other AAON news, Director Norman H. Asbjornson sold 19,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.30, for a total value of $1,555,756.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,209,256.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Norman H. Asbjornson sold 19,136 shares of AAON stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.30, for a total transaction of $1,555,756.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,209,256.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Norman H. Asbjornson sold 805 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total transaction of $64,408.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,247,970.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 44,596 shares of company stock worth $3,613,768. Company insiders own 18.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AAON

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. TFO Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in AAON during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AAON during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in AAON in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in AAON during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of AAON by 50.9% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 617 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. 70.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, William Blair initiated coverage on AAON in a research note on Monday, April 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

AAON Company Profile

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: AAON Oklahoma, AAON Coil Products, and BASX. It offers rooftop units, data center cooling solutions, cleanroom systems, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, coils, and controls.

