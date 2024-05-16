Short Interest in Astellas Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALPMY) Rises By 20.2%

Astellas Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALPMY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 83,900 shares, a growth of 20.2% from the April 15th total of 69,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,006,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Astellas Pharma Trading Up 0.6 %

ALPMY opened at $9.80 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.73 billion, a PE ratio of 139.14, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.37. Astellas Pharma has a 1-year low of $9.15 and a 1-year high of $16.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.16.

Get Astellas Pharma alerts:

Astellas Pharma (OTCMKTS:ALPMY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter. Astellas Pharma had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 5.85%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Astellas Pharma will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Astellas Pharma

Astellas Pharma Inc manufactures, markets, and imports and exports pharmaceuticals in Japan and internationally. The company provides XTANDI, a treatment for prostate cancer; XOSPATA, a treatment for patients who have relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia with a FLT3 mutation; and PADCEV, a treatment for patients with metastatic urothelial cancer.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Astellas Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astellas Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.