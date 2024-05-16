Short Interest in Atlantic American Co. (NASDAQ:AAME) Grows By 6.7%

Atlantic American Co. (NASDAQ:AAME – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 48,000 shares, an increase of 6.7% from the April 15th total of 45,000 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 6,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.0 days.

Institutional Trading of Atlantic American

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Atlantic American stock. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new position in shares of Atlantic American Co. (NASDAQ:AAME – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 13,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000. Independent Advisor Alliance owned about 0.06% of Atlantic American at the end of the most recent reporting period. 5.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atlantic American Stock Down 1.4 %

AAME stock opened at $1.76 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.26. Atlantic American has a 52-week low of $1.49 and a 52-week high of $3.00. The firm has a market cap of $35.90 million, a P/E ratio of -58.65 and a beta of 0.43.

Atlantic American Announces Dividend

Atlantic American ( NASDAQ:AAME Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 1st. The financial services provider reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $46.75 million during the quarter. Atlantic American had a negative net margin of 0.09% and a negative return on equity of 0.31%.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 12th were issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 11th. This represents a yield of 0.78%. Atlantic American’s payout ratio is -66.64%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Atlantic American in a research report on Friday, May 10th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Atlantic American

Atlantic American Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health, and property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through American Southern and Bankers Fidelity segments. The company offers property and casualty insurance products, including commercial automobile insurance coverage for state governments, local municipalities, and other motor pools and fleets; general liability; and inland marine insurance products.

