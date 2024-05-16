Short Interest in Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO) Increases By 7.2%

Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,060,000 shares, an increase of 7.2% from the April 15th total of 10,320,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,380,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.0 days.

Insider Transactions at Avid Bioservices

In other news, CEO Nicholas Stewart Green sold 11,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.40, for a total value of $87,038.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 203,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,506,684.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,236 shares of company stock valued at $127,546. Corporate insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Avid Bioservices alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avid Bioservices

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Avid Bioservices by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,299 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 1,649 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Avid Bioservices by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 43,661 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Avid Bioservices by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,634 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 3,235 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in Avid Bioservices by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 85,759 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 5,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Avid Bioservices by 5.9% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 114,830 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after buying an additional 6,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.16% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Avid Bioservices from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.50.

View Our Latest Report on CDMO

Avid Bioservices Trading Up 0.5 %

CDMO stock opened at $9.25 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Avid Bioservices has a twelve month low of $4.07 and a twelve month high of $17.60. The company has a market cap of $587.19 million, a P/E ratio of -34.26 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.12 and a 200-day moving average of $6.60.

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.06). Avid Bioservices had a negative return on equity of 8.78% and a negative net margin of 13.10%. The firm had revenue of $33.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.80 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Avid Bioservices will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

Avid Bioservices Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Avid Bioservices, Inc, a contract development and manufacturing organization, provides process development and current good manufacturing practices (CGMP) clinical and commercial manufacturing services of biologics for the biotechnology and biopharmaceutical industries. The company offers various services, including clinical and commercial drug substance manufacturing, bulk packaging, release and stability testing, and regulatory submission and support.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Avid Bioservices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avid Bioservices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.