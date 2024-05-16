Short Interest in BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT) Drops By 16.2%

BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 115,600 shares, a decline of 16.2% from the April 15th total of 138,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 42,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Insider Buying and Selling at BRT Apartments

In other news, major shareholder Investors L. P. Gould acquired 3,471 shares of BRT Apartments stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.26 per share, with a total value of $56,438.46. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,532,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,436,791.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Investors L. P. Gould purchased 3,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.26 per share, for a total transaction of $56,438.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,532,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,436,791.48. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey Gould acquired 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.89 per share, for a total transaction of $92,895.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,726,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,937,730.59. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 107,349 shares of company stock worth $1,785,491. Insiders own 40.20% of the company’s stock.

Get BRT Apartments alerts:

Institutional Trading of BRT Apartments

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Albert D Mason Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BRT Apartments by 0.9% during the first quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 68,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of BRT Apartments by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 47,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $822,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of BRT Apartments by 9.2% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 20,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,726 shares during the period. Capital Square LLC raised its holdings in shares of BRT Apartments by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 27,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in BRT Apartments in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.07% of the company’s stock.

BRT Apartments Trading Up 1.3 %

BRT Apartments Dividend Announcement

Shares of BRT Apartments stock opened at $18.01 on Thursday. BRT Apartments has a 12-month low of $15.21 and a 12-month high of $20.69. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $335.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.87, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.11.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 27th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 26th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.55%. BRT Apartments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 454.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BRT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley initiated coverage on BRT Apartments in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.50 price target on the stock. JMP Securities decreased their target price on BRT Apartments from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 14th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on BRT Apartments

BRT Apartments Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BRT is a real estate investment trust that owns, operates and, to a lesser extent, holds interests in joint ventures that own multi-family properties. As of December 31, 2023, BRT owns or has interests in 28 multi-family properties with 7,707 units in 11 states.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BRT Apartments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRT Apartments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.