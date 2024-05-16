Short Interest in Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CROMF) Increases By 7.3%

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CROMF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 979,700 shares, an increase of 7.3% from the April 15th total of 913,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 110.1 days.
Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS CROMF opened at $9.43 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.79. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $8.65 and a 1-year high of $11.22.
Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile
