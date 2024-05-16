Short Interest in Frequency Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEIM) Expands By 7.1%

Frequency Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEIM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 40,900 shares, a growth of 7.1% from the April 15th total of 38,200 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 24,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Frequency Electronics Trading Up 1.6 %

Frequency Electronics stock opened at $9.69 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $91.96 million, a PE ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.97. Frequency Electronics has a 52 week low of $6.22 and a 52 week high of $11.41.

Frequency Electronics (NASDAQ:FEIM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. Frequency Electronics had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 9.12%. The business had revenue of $13.71 million during the quarter.

In other Frequency Electronics news, Director Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 10,000 shares of Frequency Electronics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.94 per share, with a total value of $99,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,602,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,926,921.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In the last three months, insiders acquired 12,947 shares of company stock worth $127,590. 26.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FEIM. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Frequency Electronics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Frequency Electronics by 32.0% in the first quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 13,200 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Frequency Electronics during the fourth quarter valued at about $170,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in shares of Frequency Electronics in the 4th quarter worth about $199,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Frequency Electronics by 51.8% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 40,150 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 13,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.60% of the company’s stock.

Frequency Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designing, development, and manufacturing of precision time and frequency control products and components for microwave integrated circuit applications. It operates through two segments, FEI-NY and FEI-Zyfer. The FEI-NY segment offers precision time and frequency control products for communication satellites, terrestrial cellular telephone or other ground-based telecommunication stations; and other components and systems for the U.S.

