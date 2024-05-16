Short Interest in Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTZWW) Rises By 7.1%

Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTZWW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,350,000 shares, a growth of 7.1% from the April 15th total of 1,260,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 315,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.3 days.

Hertz Global Stock Down 8.3 %

Shares of HTZWW stock opened at $3.20 on Thursday. Hertz Global has a one year low of $2.65 and a one year high of $10.65. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.51.

About Hertz Global

Hertz Global Holdings, Inc operates as a vehicle rental company. The company operates through two segments, Americas Rental Car and International Rental Car. It offers vehicle rental services under the Hertz, Dollar, and Thrifty brands from company-operated, licensee, and franchisee locations in the United States, Africa, Asia, Australia, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, and New Zealand.

