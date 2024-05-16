Short Interest in International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) Rises By 20.0%

International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,320,000 shares, an increase of 20.0% from the April 15th total of 1,100,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 541,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.

International Seaways Stock Performance

NYSE INSW opened at $62.75 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.86 and a beta of -0.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $54.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.92. International Seaways has a 1-year low of $34.77 and a 1-year high of $62.95.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The transportation company reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.54. International Seaways had a return on equity of 29.74% and a net margin of 49.88%. The business had revenue of $274.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that International Seaways will post 10.07 EPS for the current year.

International Seaways Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $1.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 12th. This is an increase from International Seaways’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.16%. International Seaways’s payout ratio is currently 4.49%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on shares of International Seaways in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on International Seaways from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. StockNews.com raised International Seaways from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on International Seaways from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, International Seaways has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.25.

Insider Transactions at International Seaways

In other news, VP Adewale Oshodi sold 6,212 shares of International Seaways stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.06, for a total transaction of $385,516.72. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $392,591.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Jeffrey Pribor sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.09, for a total transaction of $53,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 82,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,361,927.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Adewale Oshodi sold 6,212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.06, for a total value of $385,516.72. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $392,591.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,658 shares of company stock worth $3,869,775 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On International Seaways

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its stake in International Seaways by 173.4% during the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 905 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in International Seaways during the first quarter worth approximately $108,000. Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in International Seaways in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $167,000. MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in International Seaways in the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in International Seaways in the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.29% of the company’s stock.

About International Seaways

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the international flag trade. It operates in two segments: Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned a fleet of 73 vessels. It serves independent and state-owned oil companies, oil traders, refinery operators, and international government entities.

