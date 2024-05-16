Short Interest in Jiangxi Copper Company Limited (OTCMKTS:JIAXF) Drops By 10.1%

Jiangxi Copper Company Limited (OTCMKTS:JIAXF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 49,000 shares, a decrease of 10.1% from the April 15th total of 54,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 149,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Jiangxi Copper Trading Up 14.6 %

OTCMKTS:JIAXF opened at $2.29 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.51. Jiangxi Copper has a twelve month low of $1.28 and a twelve month high of $2.32.

About Jiangxi Copper

Jiangxi Copper Company Limited engages in exploring, mining, smelting, and refining copper in Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. It offers copper cathodes, copper rods and wires, sulphuric acid, and other products, as well as deposit, loan, guarantee, and financing consultation services.

