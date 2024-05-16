Short Interest in Jiangxi Copper Company Limited (OTCMKTS:JIAXF) Drops By 10.1%

Jiangxi Copper Company Limited (OTCMKTS:JIAXF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 49,000 shares, a decrease of 10.1% from the April 15th total of 54,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 149,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Jiangxi Copper Trading Up 14.6 %
OTCMKTS:JIAXF opened at $2.29 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.51. Jiangxi Copper has a twelve month low of $1.28 and a twelve month high of $2.32.
About Jiangxi Copper
