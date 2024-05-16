Short Interest in Juventus Football Club S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:JVTSF) Rises By 19.4%

Juventus Football Club S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:JVTSF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,442,700 shares, a growth of 19.4% from the April 15th total of 2,046,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,285.6 days.
Juventus Football Club Stock Performance
JVTSF opened at $1.93 on Thursday. Juventus Football Club has a 12 month low of $1.50 and a 12 month high of $4.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.42.
Juventus Football Club Company Profile
