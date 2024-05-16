Short Interest in Keppel REIT (OTCMKTS:KREVF) Expands By 16.1%

Keppel REIT (OTCMKTS:KREVF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 419,800 shares, a growth of 16.1% from the April 15th total of 361,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4,198.0 days.

Keppel REIT Stock Performance

KREVF stock opened at $0.66 on Thursday. Keppel REIT has a fifty-two week low of $0.55 and a fifty-two week high of $0.74. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.64.

About Keppel REIT

Listed by way of an introduction on 28 April 2006, Keppel REIT is one of Asia's leading real estate investment trusts with a portfolio of prime commercial assets in Asia Pacific's key business districts. Keppel REIT's objective is to generate stable income and sustainable long-term total return for its Unitholders by owning and investing in a portfolio of quality income-producing commercial real estate and real estate-related assets in Asia Pacific.

