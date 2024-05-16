Short Interest in Keppel REIT (OTCMKTS:KREVF) Expands By 16.1%

Keppel REIT (OTCMKTS:KREVF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 419,800 shares, a growth of 16.1% from the April 15th total of 361,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4,198.0 days.
Keppel REIT Stock Performance
KREVF stock opened at $0.66 on Thursday. Keppel REIT has a fifty-two week low of $0.55 and a fifty-two week high of $0.74. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.64.
About Keppel REIT
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Keppel REIT
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- Nextracker: Solar Stock Rising With New Highs in Sight
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- Block Gains on its Cash App and Afterpay Segment Blowouts
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- Morgan Stanley Drives Growth Powered by Investment Management
Receive News & Ratings for Keppel REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keppel REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.