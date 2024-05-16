Short Interest in Kojamo Oyj (OTCMKTS:KOJAF) Rises By 10.8%

Kojamo Oyj (OTCMKTS:KOJAF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 399,900 shares, a growth of 10.8% from the April 15th total of 360,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 307.6 days.
Kojamo Oyj Stock Performance
Shares of Kojamo Oyj stock opened at $12.30 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.26. Kojamo Oyj has a twelve month low of $12.30 and a twelve month high of $13.19.
About Kojamo Oyj
