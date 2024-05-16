Short Interest in Kojamo Oyj (OTCMKTS:KOJAF) Rises By 10.8%

Kojamo Oyj (OTCMKTS:KOJAF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 399,900 shares, a growth of 10.8% from the April 15th total of 360,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 307.6 days.

Kojamo Oyj Stock Performance

Shares of Kojamo Oyj stock opened at $12.30 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.26. Kojamo Oyj has a twelve month low of $12.30 and a twelve month high of $13.19.

Get Kojamo Oyj alerts:

About Kojamo Oyj

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Kojamo Oyj operates as a private residential real estate company in Finland. The company rents apartments and offers housing services under the Lumo brand name. It also offers broadband internet connection services. The company was formerly known as VVO Group plc and changed its name to Kojamo Oyj in March 2017.

Receive News & Ratings for Kojamo Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kojamo Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.