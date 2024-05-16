Short Interest in LCNB Corp. (NASDAQ:LCNB) Decreases By 16.1%

LCNB Corp. (NASDAQ:LCNB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 188,900 shares, a decline of 16.1% from the April 15th total of 225,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.6 days. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com cut LCNB from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On LCNB
LCNB Trading Down 1.3 %
LCNB opened at $14.70 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $207.86 million, a PE ratio of 15.98 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. LCNB has a twelve month low of $12.78 and a twelve month high of $17.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.87 and a 200-day moving average of $14.94.
LCNB Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. LCNB’s dividend payout ratio is 95.65%.
LCNB Company Profile
LCNB Corp. operates as the financial holding company for LCNB National Bank that provides banking services in Ohio. Its deposit products include checking accounts, demand deposits, savings accounts, NOW and money market deposits, as well as individual retirement accounts and time certificates. The company's loan products comprise commercial and industrial, commercial and residential real estate, agricultural, construction, and small business administration loans; and residential mortgage loans that consists of loans for purchasing or refinancing personal residences, home equity lines of credit, and loans for commercial or consumer purposes secured by residential mortgages.
