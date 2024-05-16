Short Interest in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MAV) Increases By 8.8%

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MAV – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 23,400 shares, an increase of 8.8% from the April 15th total of 21,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 49,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE MAV opened at $8.06 on Thursday. Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund has a fifty-two week low of $6.37 and a fifty-two week high of $8.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.85.

Get Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund alerts:

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $0.0325 dividend. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th.

Insider Activity at Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund

In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 7,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.82 per share, for a total transaction of $58,915.88. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,638,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,634,766.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders have acquired a total of 63,116 shares of company stock valued at $500,925 over the last ninety days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MAV. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC increased its stake in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 18.2% during the third quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Atlas Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund during the third quarter worth about $122,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $129,000.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests primarily in municipal bonds. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital High Yield Municipal Bond Index and the Barclays Capital Municipal Bond Index.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.