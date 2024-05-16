Short Interest in U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW) Rises By 8.1%

U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,300 shares, a growth of 8.1% from the April 15th total of 12,300 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Institutional Trading of U.S. Global Investors

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in U.S. Global Investors stock. Vima LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 41,458 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000. Vima LLC owned approximately 0.29% of U.S. Global Investors as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.62% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Global Investors Stock Performance

GROW opened at $2.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $37.59 million, a P/E ratio of 22.17 and a beta of 1.96. U.S. Global Investors has a 52-week low of $2.47 and a 52-week high of $3.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.71 and its 200-day moving average is $2.77.

U.S. Global Investors Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 8th were issued a dividend of $0.0075 per share. This is a positive change from U.S. Global Investors’s previous dividend of $0.01. This represents a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 5th. U.S. Global Investors’s dividend payout ratio is 75.00%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on U.S. Global Investors in a research report on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

About U.S. Global Investors

U.S. Global Investors, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. It primarily provides its services to investment companies. The firm is a large advisory firm, an investment adviser to an investment company which provides portfolio management for investment companies. The firm manages and launches equity/balanced funds, fixed income funds and other funds.

