Silvercorp Metals (SVM) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Silvercorp Metals (TSE:SVM – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.04 per share for the quarter.

Silvercorp Metals Stock Performance

TSE:SVM opened at C$5.02 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Silvercorp Metals has a twelve month low of C$2.88 and a twelve month high of C$5.47. The stock has a market cap of C$887.64 million, a P/E ratio of 21.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.03 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$4.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$3.76.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SVM. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Silvercorp Metals from C$7.50 to C$7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Silvercorp Metals from C$5.00 to C$6.00 in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Silvercorp Metals from C$5.50 to C$7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd.

Insider Transactions at Silvercorp Metals

In related news, Director Yikang Liu sold 15,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.03, for a total value of C$61,053.24. In related news, Director Rui Feng sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.18, for a total value of C$207,200.00. Also, Director Yikang Liu sold 15,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.03, for a total transaction of C$61,053.24. Insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

About Silvercorp Metals

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in China. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc metals. It holds a 100% interest in the Kuanping silver-lead-zinc-gold project located in located in Shanzhou District, Sanmenxia City, Henan Province, China; Ying project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China; Gaocheng (GC) mine located in Guangdong Province, China; and Baiyunpu (BYP) mine located in Hunan Province, China.

