SilverCrest Metals (NYSE:SILV) Price Target Raised to $11.25 at Stifel Nicolaus

SilverCrest Metals (NYSE:SILV – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $9.75 to $11.25 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.
SilverCrest Metals Price Performance
Shares of SILV opened at $9.18 on Wednesday. SilverCrest Metals has a 1 year low of $4.16 and a 1 year high of $9.27.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in SilverCrest Metals stock. Perritt Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSE:SILV – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 7,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.
