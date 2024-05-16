Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) Hits New 52-Week High at $69.69

Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $69.69 and last traded at $69.21, with a volume of 50850 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $68.24.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays initiated coverage on Skechers U.S.A. in a report on Monday, April 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on Skechers U.S.A. from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Raymond James cut their price target on Skechers U.S.A. from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on Skechers U.S.A. from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.83.

Get Skechers U.S.A. alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Skechers U.S.A.

Skechers U.S.A. Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $61.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.75. The company has a market cap of $10.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The textile maker reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.23. Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 13.56% and a net margin of 7.17%. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Skechers U.S.A.

In other Skechers U.S.A. news, EVP Mark A. Nason sold 6,067 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.11, for a total value of $370,754.37. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $856,945.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Skechers U.S.A. news, EVP Mark A. Nason sold 6,067 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.11, for a total value of $370,754.37. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $856,945.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Michael Greenberg sold 25,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.11, for a total value of $1,544,983.02. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 123,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,543,479.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 81,914 shares of company stock valued at $5,005,765 over the last quarter. 24.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Skechers U.S.A.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 66.7% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 410 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 861.7% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 577 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.96% of the company’s stock.

About Skechers U.S.A.

(Get Free Report)

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children worldwide. The company operates through Wholesale and Direct-to-Consumer segments. It offers footwear under Skechers Hands Free Slip-ins, Skechers Arch Fit, and Skechers Air-Cooled Memory Foam brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Skechers U.S.A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skechers U.S.A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.