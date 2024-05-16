SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.15-0.45 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.30. The company issued revenue guidance of $275-325 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $300.00 million.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SGH. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of SMART Global in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of SMART Global from $26.00 to $27.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th.

NASDAQ SGH opened at $19.91 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.72 and its 200 day moving average is $19.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -5.41 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 2.66. SMART Global has a 1 year low of $12.66 and a 1 year high of $29.99.

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 9th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.03). SMART Global had a negative net margin of 15.79% and a positive return on equity of 11.82%. The firm had revenue of $284.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.18 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that SMART Global will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Joseph Gates Clark sold 2,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.94, for a total value of $45,370.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 92,386 shares in the company, valued at $1,657,404.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Joseph Gates Clark sold 2,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.94, for a total transaction of $45,370.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 92,386 shares in the company, valued at $1,657,404.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Adams purchased 10,000 shares of SMART Global stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.79 per share, with a total value of $187,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 29,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $556,935.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

SMART Global Holdings, Inc, a memory-focused company, engages in the designing and development of enterprise solutions in the United States, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Memory Solutions, Intelligent Platform Solutions, and LED Solutions segments. The company offers dynamic random access memory modules, solid-state and flash storage, and other advanced memory solutions for networking and telecom, data analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning applications; and supply chain services including procurement, logistics, inventory management, temporary warehousing, programming, kitting, and packaging services.

