SoundThinking (NASDAQ:SSTI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.15 EPS

SoundThinking (NASDAQ:SSTI – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.15), Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $25.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.48 million. SoundThinking had a negative net margin of 2.93% and a negative return on equity of 11.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.15) earnings per share. SoundThinking updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

SoundThinking Stock Down 3.4 %

SoundThinking stock opened at $13.91 on Thursday. SoundThinking has a 52 week low of $12.98 and a 52 week high of $27.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.06. The stock has a market cap of $177.91 million, a P/E ratio of -57.96 and a beta of 1.18.

Get SoundThinking alerts:

Insider Activity at SoundThinking

In other news, CEO Ralph A. Clark sold 2,034 shares of SoundThinking stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.42, for a total transaction of $33,398.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 543,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,930,131.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,296 shares of company stock valued at $54,459. 7.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SSTI. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of SoundThinking in a research note on Wednesday. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on SoundThinking from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on shares of SoundThinking from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on SSTI

About SoundThinking

(Get Free Report)

SoundThinking, Inc, a public safety technology company that provides transformative solutions and strategic advisory services for law enforcement and civic leadership. Its SafetySmart Platform, an integrated suite of data-driven tools that enable law enforcement and community violence prevention and health organizations to be efficient in public safety outcomes.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SoundThinking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoundThinking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.