SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHY) Shares Purchased by Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHY – Free Report) by 172.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,527 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,030 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SPHY. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF by 154.0% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,470,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,530,000 after acquiring an additional 1,498,074 shares during the period. Iowa State Bank raised its position in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 103,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,422,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 65,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after purchasing an additional 3,053 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

SPHY stock opened at $23.32 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.14. The stock has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.34. SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $21.80 and a twelve month high of $23.57.

SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF (SPHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US High Yield index. The fund tracks an index that measures the performance of USD-denominated junk bonds. SPHY was launched on Jun 18, 2012 and is managed by State Street.

