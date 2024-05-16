SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE) Shares Sold by Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. reduced its holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE – Free Report) by 47.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,058 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,500 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF were worth $233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,292 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $101,000.

Shares of KBE stock opened at $47.90 on Thursday. SPDR S&P Bank ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.74 and a fifty-two week high of $48.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 1.42.

SPDR KBW Bank ETF, formerly The SPDR S&P Bank ETF (the Fund), seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The S&P Banks Select Industry Index is a float adjusted modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of publicly traded companies that do business as banks or thrifts.

