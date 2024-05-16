Spectris plc (SEPJY) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 22nd

Spectris plc (OTCMKTS:SEPJY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, May 14th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.2695 per share on Monday, July 15th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 22nd. This is an increase from Spectris’s previous dividend of $0.14.
Spectris Stock Performance
OTCMKTS SEPJY opened at $17.60 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.60. Spectris has a 1-year low of $17.60 and a 1-year high of $24.32.
Spectris Company Profile
