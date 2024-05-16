Spectris plc (SEPJY) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 22nd

Spectris plc (OTCMKTS:SEPJY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, May 14th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.2695 per share on Monday, July 15th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 22nd. This is an increase from Spectris’s previous dividend of $0.14.

Spectris Stock Performance

OTCMKTS SEPJY opened at $17.60 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.60. Spectris has a 1-year low of $17.60 and a 1-year high of $24.32.

Spectris Company Profile

Spectris plc provides precision measurement solutions worldwide. It operates through Spectris Scientific, Spectris Dynamics, and Other segments. The Spectris Scientific segment provides advanced sensors and instruments used to measure, analyze, and characterize materials; and monitor ultra-clean manufacturing environments.

