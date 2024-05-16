Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $40.00 to $44.00. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Approximately 421,500 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 50% from the previous session’s volume of 847,950 shares.The stock last traded at $43.24 and had previously closed at $43.25.

SQSP has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price objective (up from $43.00) on shares of Squarespace in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup lifted their price target on Squarespace from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Squarespace from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Squarespace in a research note on Monday. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Squarespace from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Squarespace presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.08.

In other news, insider Paul Gubbay sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.21, for a total transaction of $108,025.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 41,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,779,647.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Paul Gubbay sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.21, for a total value of $108,025.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,779,647.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Anthony Casalena sold 67,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.83, for a total value of $2,139,930.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,388,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,848,920.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 484,789 shares of company stock valued at $17,903,473. 44.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Squarespace by 195.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Squarespace by 3,201.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 3,201 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of Squarespace by 12.4% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in Squarespace by 8.4% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in Squarespace in the 4th quarter valued at $244,000. 92.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.46. The firm has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a PE ratio of -863.10, a PEG ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.52.

Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $270.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.41 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Squarespace, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Squarespace, Inc operates platform for businesses and independent creators to build online presence, grow their brands, and manage their businesses across the internet in the United States and internationally. It enables users to manage their projects and businesses through websites, domains, e-commerce, marketing tools, scheduling, and hospitality services, as well as tools for managing a social media presence.

