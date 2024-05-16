Stephen F. Betz Sells 3,000 Shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) Stock

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Free Report) insider Stephen F. Betz sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.43, for a total transaction of $148,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 89,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,431,053.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Shares of CRNX opened at $50.49 on Thursday. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.76 and a 1 year high of $51.29. The company has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.36 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $44.86 and a 200-day moving average of $38.47.
Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $0.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.20 million. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 4,223.27% and a negative return on equity of 42.50%. The business’s revenue was down 76.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.85) EPS. Analysts predict that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.43 EPS for the current year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $56.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.42.
Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. The company's lead product candidate is paltusotine, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 agonist, which is in Phase 3 trial for the treatment of acromegaly; and Phase 2 trial for treating carcinoid syndrome associated with neuroendocrine tumors.
