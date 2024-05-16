Stephen F. Betz Sells 3,000 Shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) Stock

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Free Report) insider Stephen F. Betz sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.43, for a total transaction of $148,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 89,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,431,053.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of CRNX opened at $50.49 on Thursday. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.76 and a 1 year high of $51.29. The company has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.36 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $44.86 and a 200-day moving average of $38.47.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $0.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.20 million. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 4,223.27% and a negative return on equity of 42.50%. The business’s revenue was down 76.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.85) EPS. Analysts predict that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.43 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Crinetics Pharmaceuticals

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRNX. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 98.2% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the period. AJOVista LLC acquired a new stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $151,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 10.4% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $56.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.42.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. The company's lead product candidate is paltusotine, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 agonist, which is in Phase 3 trial for the treatment of acromegaly; and Phase 2 trial for treating carcinoid syndrome associated with neuroendocrine tumors.

