StepStone Group (STEP) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

StepStone Group stock opened at $38.72 on Thursday. StepStone Group has a 12-month low of $19.83 and a 12-month high of $38.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.59 and its 200 day moving average is $32.47. The company has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of 43.02 and a beta of 1.23.

In other news, Director Thomas Keck sold 53,403 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.47, for a total value of $1,894,204.41. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 204,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,251,628.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 81,807 shares of company stock worth $2,892,833. Insiders own 18.50% of the company’s stock.

STEP has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of StepStone Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of StepStone Group from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of StepStone Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $40.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of StepStone Group from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of StepStone Group from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.21.

StepStone Group LP. is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, private equity and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

