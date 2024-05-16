StepStone Group (STEP) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
StepStone Group Stock Up 2.7 %
StepStone Group stock opened at $38.72 on Thursday. StepStone Group has a 12-month low of $19.83 and a 12-month high of $38.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.59 and its 200 day moving average is $32.47. The company has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of 43.02 and a beta of 1.23.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, Director Thomas Keck sold 53,403 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.47, for a total value of $1,894,204.41. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 204,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,251,628.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 81,807 shares of company stock worth $2,892,833. Insiders own 18.50% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Get Our Latest Stock Report on StepStone Group
StepStone Group Company Profile
StepStone Group LP. is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, private equity and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than StepStone Group
- Best of the list of Dividend Aristocrats: Build wealth with the aristocrat index
- How to Buy the Dip and Sell the Rip on Your Stocks with Options
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- 3 Hot Buyback Plans Supporting Price Action in 2024
- Industrial Products Stocks Investing
- Stocks With Subscription Based Revenue Offer Inflation Protection
Receive News & Ratings for StepStone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StepStone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.